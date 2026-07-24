Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $50,403,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

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United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $529.53 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.68 and a 200-day moving average of $531.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total transaction of $4,586,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,960,240.32. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total transaction of $178,941.75. Following the sale, the director owned 450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,765.50. This trade represents a 41.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,333 shares of company stock worth $286,933,042. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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