Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,878 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $61,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Schwab Upgrades Trading Features: A Catalyst for Market Share Gains?

Schwab is launching 24/7 crypto futures, $1 fractional trading, and smarter platform tools, a move aimed at attracting active traders and defending market share. Positive Sentiment: The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Charles Schwab debuts 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and Ripple futures, targets spot crypto for advisors next year

The company has also announced 24/7 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and Ripple futures, with plans to offer spot crypto trading and custody for advisors next year, which could deepen its footprint in digital assets. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Charles Schwab Keeps Staggered Board As Stock Trades Below Analyst Targets

Schwab shareholders kept the current staggered board structure after voting down a proposal to declassify the board; the governance result is notable, but it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bearish, with traders buying a much larger-than-normal number of put options, suggesting some market participants are hedging against downside.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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