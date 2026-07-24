Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 10,535 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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