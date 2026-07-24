Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 9,655 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,655 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $54,314,000 after acquiring an additional 413,904 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 143,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,012,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.15.

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Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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