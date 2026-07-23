Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $42.35 Million Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Bowie Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,087 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Moody's comprises 1.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moody's worth $42,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody's by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody's by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Moody's by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Moody's by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,615 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Moody's in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $500.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Moody's from $524.00 to $521.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $551.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moody's

Insider Activity

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $665,533.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,098. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Moody's

Here are the key news stories impacting Moody's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moody’s reported Q2 EPS of $4.68, ahead of consensus, and revenue of $2.19 billion, up 15.1% year over year, helped by stronger bond issuance activity and solid demand in analytics. Article Link

Moody’s reported Q2 EPS of $4.68, ahead of consensus, and revenue of $2.19 billion, up 15.1% year over year, helped by stronger bond issuance activity and solid demand in analytics. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its stock repurchase outlook and declared a $1.03 dividend, which supports shareholder returns. Article Link

The company raised its stock repurchase outlook and declared a $1.03 dividend, which supports shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $16.50-$17.00, which is broadly in line with expectations, but not enough to offset concerns about margin pressure. Article Link

Moody’s updated full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $16.50-$17.00, which is broadly in line with expectations, but not enough to offset concerns about margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The market is reacting to lower 2026 operating margin guidance, suggesting costs may be rising faster than expected and limiting enthusiasm for the earnings beat. Article Link

Moody's Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $489.38 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $463.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.93. Moody's Corporation has a one year low of $402.28 and a one year high of $546.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Featured Stories

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