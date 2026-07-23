Bowie Capital Management LLC Sells 7,435 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bowie Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,749 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 3.4% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $92,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,801.86 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,745.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,518.48. The stock has a market cap of $708.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 42.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus set a $2,100.00 price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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