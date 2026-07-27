Box, Inc. $BOX Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 108.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,371 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of BOX worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 22.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BOX by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

Get BOX alerts: Sign Up

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $29.02 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insider Activity

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 115,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,619.44. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,874,673 shares in the company, valued at $69,912,047.36. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BOX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BOX wasn't on the list.

While BOX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here