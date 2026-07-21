Box, Inc. $BOX Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,921 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of BOX worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 1,778.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 23,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $592,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,381,049 shares in the company, valued at $34,470,983.04. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $313,869.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 558,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,063,460.63. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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