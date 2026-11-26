Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in BP were worth $44,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 71 West Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 71 West Capital Partners now owns 8,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in BP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.30 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BP from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore raised BP to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BP

Top BP Stories

Investors following BP have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated its “buy” rating and set a 725p price target, implying 33% upside from the cited share price. The endorsement ahead of BP’s strategy update may support investor confidence. BP seen rising 33% as UBS backs shares ahead of strategy update

UBS reiterated its “buy” rating and set a 725p price target, implying 33% upside from the cited share price. The endorsement ahead of BP’s strategy update may support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: BP is transferring about 3,000 finance-operations staff to Wipro under a reported $600 million arrangement. The outsourcing could improve efficiency, but the articles do not quantify expected savings or financial impact. BP transfers 3,000 finance operations staff to Wipro

BP is transferring about 3,000 finance-operations staff to Wipro under a reported $600 million arrangement. The outsourcing could improve efficiency, but the articles do not quantify expected savings or financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: BP’s subsidiaries announced results for cash tender offers on U.S.-dollar notes, following plans to spend up to $6 billion to repurchase debt. The move is a balance-sheet management action; the reports do not establish its effect on leverage or interest costs. BP announces results of cash tender offers for USD notes

BP Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BP opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $68.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm's revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.5196 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. BP's payout ratio is 60.59%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. is a global integrated energy company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Its operations span the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the processing, refining, transportation and marketing of energy products. Through its businesses, BP supplies fuels for road transportation, aviation and marine use, along with lubricants marketed under the Castrol brand. The company also operates retail fuel and convenience locations and provides energy products and services to commercial and industrial customers.

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