Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 32,890 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 764.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,190 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 71.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $280.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $252.35 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $350.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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