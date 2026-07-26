Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 54,237 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,237 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.20% of Hubbell worth $53,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock opened at $485.33 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $403.82 and a twelve month high of $565.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $488.26 and its 200-day moving average is $496.57.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Hubbell's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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