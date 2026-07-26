Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of Sherwin-Williams worth $60,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 660,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after buying an additional 600,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $655,820,000 after acquiring an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $373.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.3%

SHW stock opened at $317.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.71%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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