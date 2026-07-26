Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,022 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 20,724 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Oracle were worth $33,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Oracle by 882.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,605.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,314 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $330.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.03.

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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