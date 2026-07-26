Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 76,948 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Intuit were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Article Title

Intuit highlighted its AI roadmap for surgical care at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference, including a framework built on data from more than 20 million da Vinci procedures and a live telesurgery demonstration. The message reinforces Intuit’s long-term innovation story and could help investor confidence around future product capabilities. Positive Sentiment: The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Article Title

The company also launched a business credit card that syncs with QuickBooks, which supports ecosystem expansion and could deepen customer adoption across Intuit’s small-business platform. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Article Title

Analysts are still looking for double-digit earnings growth in Intuit’s upcoming quarterly report, suggesting investors are watching closely for confirmation of continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities fraud class-action claims against Intuit, alleging misstatements about TurboTax growth, revenue outlook, and pricing issues. These legal actions are a clear drag on sentiment and may be pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Additional lawsuits and deadline reminders around the September 8 lead-plaintiff date keep the litigation overhang in focus, adding uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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