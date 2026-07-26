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Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $24.90 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its Eli Lilly stake by 3.3% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 27,068 shares valued at about $24.9 million.
  • Eli Lilly reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $8.55 versus $6.97 expected and revenue of $19.8 billion, up 55.5% year over year.
  • The company’s obesity-drug pipeline remains a key driver: retatrutide posted strong Phase 3 results, though Lilly now expects to file for FDA approval in Q1 2027, while a separate legal challenge from Novo Nordisk adds some regulatory risk.
  • Interested in Eli Lilly and Company? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly reported strong late-stage results for retatrutide, its next-generation obesity drug, in two Phase 3 trials. The drug met its primary endpoint and produced substantial weight loss and A1C improvement, reinforcing expectations for a major future growth franchise. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said it now plans to file for FDA approval of retatrutide in Q1 2027, keeping the drug on a path toward commercialization and supporting the long-term growth outlook for LLY. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: A Lilly-backed biotech, Scribe Therapeutics, priced an upsized IPO with strong demand, highlighting continued investor appetite for Lilly-associated pipeline assets and partnerships. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were broadly higher late Friday, which may be lending general support to Eli Lilly’s shares. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk is seeking a preliminary injunction to block Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes ads, accusing the company of using outdated data and misleading comparisons versus Wegovy and Ozempic. That raises legal and regulatory risk for Eli Lilly, even if the impact is likely more headline-driven than fundamental for now. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9%

LLY stock opened at $1,196.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,040.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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