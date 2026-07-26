Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $30.22 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,975 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Stryker were worth $30,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,828 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,721 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Stryker by 6.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,978 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $330.69 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $404.14. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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