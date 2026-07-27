Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after buying an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $33,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $420.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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