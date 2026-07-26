Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $82.34 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,256 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $82,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MRSH opened at $180.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.60 and a 1-year high of $213.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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