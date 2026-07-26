Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,312 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Wabtec were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 692,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 194.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,304 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $207,146,000 after acquiring an additional 682,048 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 288.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,733 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $212,857,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wabtec Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $302.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $184.26 and a 52 week high of $302.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $265.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.16.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total transaction of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,212,071.98. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Trending Headlines about Wabtec

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Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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