Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,746 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 60,201 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $27,054,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 156,077 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 172,028 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $56,578,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,780 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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