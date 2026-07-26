Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock worth $7,013,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 86,943,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,681,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,217,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,325,625,000 after buying an additional 908,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,366,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,011,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,811 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,298,651 shares of the company's stock worth $1,570,182,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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