Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Holdings in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 400.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Equifax were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $208.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.79.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE EFX opened at $172.08 on Monday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.74 and a 52 week high of $271.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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