Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,553 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 134,698 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $186,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the mining company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the mining company's stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts: Sign Up

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Agnico Eagle Announces Investment in Cadillac Mines Corporation

Agnico Eagle announced a C$60 million investment in Cadillac Mines, taking an 11% position in the company. Investors may view this as a strategic move to expand exposure to the Abitibi gold district and to support future growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Cadillac Mines Upsizes IPO to $385 Million as Agnico Eagle Takes 11% Position

The Cadillac Mines IPO was upsized, suggesting strong demand around the deal and potentially validating Agnico Eagle’s decision to buy in early. That could be seen as a constructive capital allocation move if the project advances successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result.

Several articles focused on upcoming Q2 results and Wall Street metric previews, which keeps attention on Agnico Eagle’s operating performance, costs, and cash flow, but these pieces did not provide a fresh earnings result. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Do Agnico Eagle Mines’ Earnings Cuts Reveal Fragility In Its Gold Price Assumptions?

Analysts have cut earnings estimates for 2026 as gold prices retreat, raising concerns that softer bullion prices could pressure Agnico Eagle’s growth assumptions and margins. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment-focused coverage from Zacks labeled AEM a “Bear of the Day” and said the stock is facing a weaker outlook, which may add to near-term caution among traders. Bear of the Day: Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotia lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5%

AEM stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here