Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,269 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,728,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,231,000 after purchasing an additional 351,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,757,449 shares of the company's stock worth $621,264,000 after buying an additional 210,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $380,299,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,987,000 after buying an additional 1,837,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,923,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,837,000 after buying an additional 348,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.51.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here