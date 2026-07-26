Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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