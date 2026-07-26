Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 11,532 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 69,585 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,656 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,190 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $169,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IQVIA Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Further Reading

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