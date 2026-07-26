Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,838 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $490.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Article Title

TSMC reported record AI-driven earnings, with strong margins and guidance, and raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40%, reinforcing that demand for advanced chips remains robust. Positive Sentiment: The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Article Title

The company committed another $100 billion to U.S. chipmaking, signaling confidence in long-term AI chip demand and expanding its strategic footprint in America. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, with pricing power and demand for 2-nanometer technology supporting the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Article Title

TSMC’s planned price increases for 2027 suggest strong pricing power, but the move is also fueling debate about whether AI chip customers can absorb higher costs. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Article Title

Broader semiconductor stocks are pulling back after a strong 2026 run as investors take profits and reassess valuations following the AI-fueled rally. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s strong earnings were overshadowed by its higher 2026 capital spending plans, adding to concerns that the AI buildout may require heavier spending across the chip sector and pressuring sentiment on semiconductor stocks. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $403.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.67 and a 200-day moving average of $381.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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