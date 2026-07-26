Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,415 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,560 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $126,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,250,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9%

TMO opened at $567.34 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.27 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.46.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $613.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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