Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 29,858 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,809 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 29,858 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting SS&C Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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