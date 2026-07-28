Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 7,030 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after buying an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3%

Broadcom stock opened at $383.22 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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