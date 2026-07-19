Brady Corporation $BRC Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,777 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Brady worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Brady by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company's stock.

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Brady Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BRC opened at $93.69 on Friday. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $435.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $406.07 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Brady's payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BRC

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 13,011 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.86 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 52,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. The trade was a 32.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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