Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 6,763 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,670 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.80. The company has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.50 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to secure new AI-related partnerships and product momentum, including the launch of its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences and additional collaborations around digital twins, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Nvidia launches BioNeMo agent toolkit for AI-driven life sciences research

NVIDIA continues to secure new AI-related partnerships and product momentum, including the launch of its BioNeMo Agent Toolkit for life sciences and additional collaborations around digital twins, robotics, and energy infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and several articles continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term winner from AI infrastructure buildout, with some bullish commentary pointing to strong earnings growth, major data-center demand, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Nvidia: The $1 Trillion Trade Hiding In Plain Sight

Analysts and several articles continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term winner from AI infrastructure buildout, with some bullish commentary pointing to strong earnings growth, major data-center demand, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings remain a positive backdrop: NVIDIA beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up sharply year over year, reinforcing that fundamentals are still strong despite the stock’s weakness.

The company’s latest earnings remain a positive backdrop: NVIDIA beat expectations on both EPS and revenue, with revenue up sharply year over year, reinforcing that fundamentals are still strong despite the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: AI spending concerns are weighing on the whole chip complex, with reports that SK Hynix is slowing HBM expansion and traders worrying about the sustainability of debt-funded AI capex. That has hit NVIDIA alongside peers like AMD, Intel, Micron, and SanDisk. Lam Research, Qualcomm, and Western Digital Stocks Trade Down, What You Need To Know

AI spending concerns are weighing on the whole chip complex, with reports that SK Hynix is slowing HBM expansion and traders worrying about the sustainability of debt-funded AI capex. That has hit NVIDIA alongside peers like AMD, Intel, Micron, and SanDisk. Negative Sentiment: There is also some company-specific headline risk from a Reuters report that NVIDIA was sued by music company Jamendo over AI training, adding to near-term uncertainty. Nvidia sued by music company Jamendo over AI training

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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