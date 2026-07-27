Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR $BWAY Stock Position Raised by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY - Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Brainsway worth $21,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brainsway by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brainsway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brainsway by 7.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brainsway in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brainsway by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brainsway in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brainsway from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWAY

Brainsway Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $15.97 on Monday. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $640.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Brainsway had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.63 million. Research analysts predict that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainsway Profile

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway's technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company's flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

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