Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 1,091,116 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,091,116 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of CNH Industrial worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CNH. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $12.25 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at CNH Industrial

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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