Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,598,946 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $99,870,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.86% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,190 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,792 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.77.

Read Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 3.8%

GIL stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

See Also

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