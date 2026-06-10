Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 1,412.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,461 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 382,385 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.79% of Arrow Electronics worth $45,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,445,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,635,000 after buying an additional 1,028,778 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,818,000 after buying an additional 871,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 197.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $55,422,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 706,687 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,863,000 after buying an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,085,440 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $736,338,000 after buying an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ARW stock opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $190.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.30.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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