Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,499 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 193,064 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Organon & Co. worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 83,294 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,352 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company's stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 223,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur bought 26,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This trade represents a 100.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 99.95% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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