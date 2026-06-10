Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $95.09 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,737,653 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.85% of Elanco Animal Health worth $95,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 271,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 37,949 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.Elanco Animal Health's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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