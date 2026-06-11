Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 29,314 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 29,314 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP's holdings in HSBC were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in HSBC by 80.5% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on HSBC

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $86.29 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $418,757.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting HSBC

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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