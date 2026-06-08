Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 36,690 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 829,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Eversource Energy worth $55,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 412.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,814,369 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,330,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,708 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $70.56 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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