Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 21,435 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,248 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,088 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,138 shares of company stock worth $3,065,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

View Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

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