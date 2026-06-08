Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 275,079 Shares of onsemi $ON

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 275,079 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of onsemi worth $100,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of onsemi by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in onsemi by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after acquiring an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in onsemi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $117.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. onsemi's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: 247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Prediction: ON Semiconductor Could Be 2026’s Big Tech Stock

247WallSt highlighted onsemi as a potential “big tech stock” for 2026, pointing to its sharp recovery and room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. How onsemi Is Winning in Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Zacks said onsemi is gaining traction in renewable energy infrastructure, citing silicon-carbide technology, energy storage, microgrids, and new design wins tied to AI-driven power demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth.

Recent commentary on sector positioning continues to frame ON as a beneficiary of demand tied to electrification and power efficiency, which supports the bull case for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Presents at Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference Transcript

The company also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which generally signals ongoing investor outreach but did not include a new material announcement. Negative Sentiment: Quantum-computing stocks sold off sharply today after sector-specific pressure, reinforcing a risk-off tone across high-beta tech names that may be weighing on sentiment for semiconductor stocks like onsemi.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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