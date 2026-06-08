Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $129.37 Million Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,299 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 14,867 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for about 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qualcomm worth $129,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $215.94 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here