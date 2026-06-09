Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $29.62 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,270 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,957,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,048,613,000 after buying an additional 350,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock worth $939,808,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,094,908 shares of company stock worth $1,148,141,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $400.14 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.17 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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