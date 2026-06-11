Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,950 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,802 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,309 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 910,522 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 45,733 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,793 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.75.

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Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.8%

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The company had revenue of $303.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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