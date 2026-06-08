Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $59.53 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,624 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $59,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 78,328,151 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,588,992,000 after purchasing an additional 305,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,109,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,049,255,000 after buying an additional 761,157 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,344,403 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $841,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,463,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 126,834 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,277,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 205,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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