Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $80.39 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,859 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 75,457 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Humana worth $80,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,278 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $279.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HUM opened at $349.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $351.88. The firm's 50 day moving average is $248.43 and its 200-day moving average is $232.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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