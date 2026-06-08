Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $89.39 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $89,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $10,244,764,000 after buying an additional 636,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after buying an additional 1,092,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after buying an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,891,845,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $178.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here