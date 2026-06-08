Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,673 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe's Companies worth $100,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $210.81 on Monday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.65. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here