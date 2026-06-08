Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $40,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total transaction of $1,650,298.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,652,328.56. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total value of $518,971.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Cummins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Cummins across several upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing a more bullish profit outlook.

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for Cummins across several upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028, reinforcing a more bullish profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, suggesting confidence that Cummins can continue outperforming expectations.

The analyst firm maintained a rating, suggesting confidence that Cummins can continue outperforming expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on Cummins’ raised revenue guidance adds to the case that business trends remain favorable. Why Is Cummins Raising Revenue Guidance Amid NYSE Composite Focus?

Recent commentary on Cummins’ raised revenue guidance adds to the case that business trends remain favorable. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note questioned whether the stock can rebound after its last earnings report, but it did not introduce new fundamental concerns. Cummins (CMI) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price target on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cummins from $693.00 to $794.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cummins from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $705.79.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $651.38 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.90 and a 52-week high of $718.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $635.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.Cummins's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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